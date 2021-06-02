Police step up patrols in Bainsford and Langlees

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Last night, in response to recent concerns regarding antisocial behaviour, officers from Falkirk Community Team were carrying out dedicated patrols within the Bainsford and Langlees areas.”

The patrols follow on from Chief Inspector Craig Walker taking on the top job as Falkirk area commander earlier in the year and vowing to tackle disorder in beauty spots and public areas following a spate of incidents in Callendar Park and Victoria Park in Falkirk, Zetland Park in Grangemouth and now Bainsford and Langlees.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease even further, the chief inspector is eager to ensure the public feel safe when they are out enjoy their new freedom in the good weather.

Police have stepped up patrols in the Bainsford and Langlees area following reports of anti-social behaviour

He said: “Coming out of lockdown, we’ve seen some issues arising in our public parks. It’s about trying to keep our eyes open in these areas so people can use them safely, lawfully and reasonably.

"I want to avoid coming to a point where we’re constantly getting reports of anti-social behaviour, particularly as the summer’s coming in. We see where the calls are coming in and build up a picture of where we need to put our resources, particularly at the weekend.