Bo'ness woman, 57, hit by lorry dies in hospital, police confirm
A woman who was hit by a lorry in Bo'ness has died in hospital.
Jane Paterson, 57, was struck by a vehicle in South Street last Wednesday morning.
Emergency service crews were called to the scene around 8.45am.
The road had been shut at the time for resurfacing work.
A 46-year-old man who was driving the truck was arrested over the incident.
Police have confirmed the woman succumbed to the injuries she sustained and died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh this morning.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Jane Paterson, from Bo’ness, who was injured in a road crash on South Street in Bo’ness on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, has died within the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh today, Monday, September 13, 2021.
“Her family is aware. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
“A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”