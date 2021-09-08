Bo'ness crash: Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after being hit by lorry

The victim, 57, was rushed to hospital following the collision, which took place this morning in South Street.

A man who was driving the vehicle has been arrested over the incident.

The road was shut at the time for resurfacing work carried out by Falkirk Council.

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck in South Street, Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received a report of a woman having been struck by a lorry on South Street in Bo’ness around 8.45am.

“The 57-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries.

“The male driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”

A lorry was towed away following a collision in Bo'ness this morning which left a woman with "life-threatening injuries". Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We dispatched a critical care paramedic, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance crew to the scene, and a female patient was transported to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”

