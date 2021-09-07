M&S in Falkirk: Official opening date announced for expanded new foodhall

It will take place from 8:00am on Wednesday, September 15. The store is already operating.

Located in the Falkirk Retail Park, the new 15,000 square foot Foodhall took over the former Tapi Carpets & Floors’ outlet next door.

The move saw M&S expand by some 70% with the additional space having a focus solely on food.

New M&S Food Store

The retailer says it has a marketplace feel which has been designed to make shopping as “convenient and inspirational as possible.”

Brian Torley, manager, who leads a team of 80 staff, said: “M&S has served customers in Falkirk for over 80 years.

“My team and I are really excited about our larger store.

M&S Foodhall expanded into the former Tapi carpets store (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service and help make every penny count for the community.

“Our new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation such as a much larger in-store bakery, which really adds to the store’s marketplace feel!”Brian, who has been with M&S for a decade, added: “Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.”

The new store offers 1000 of new M&S’ great value food products and has more than 1400 free car parking spaces.

The store at Falkirk Retail Park is open Monday -Saturday, 8:00am-8:00pm, and Sunday, 9:00am-6:00pm.

