Darth Vadar and Stars Wars stormtroopers join drive-in movie fun at Falkirk Stadium

Darth Vadar, R2D2 and Chewbacca will be at Falkirk Stadium for Sunday’s screening of Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back & Return of the Jedi.

And the stadium will be patrolled by Storm Troopers to ensure everyone stays safe.

The event forms part of a weekend of drive-in movies which kick off with Batman Begins on Friday, and a big sing-a-long special on Saturday - The Greatest Showman at noon; Mamma Mia at 3:00pm; Grease at 6:00pm and Dirty Dancing at 9:00pm.

There is also a Saturday midnight screening of Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

Sunday is devoted to all things Star Wars, starting at noon with Rogue One, followed by A New Hope at 3:00pm, The Empire Strikes Back at 6:00pm and Return of the Jedi at 9:00pm.

The event is to raise funds for the Catherine McEwan Foundation.

Charity Founder, Derek McEwan said, “It’s fantastic to be back for another fun filled weekend at Falkirk stadium and extra special that we have a full compliment of Star Wars heroes and villains joining us.

These events are so important to our charities fundraising and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

"By joining us they are making a huge difference to patients and families in Scotland battling Crohn’s & Colitis”

Tickets at https://catherinemcewanfoundation.com/ and they cost £29.50 per car.

