Refuse returns to Stenhousemuir beauty spot as sunny weather makes a comeback
As COVD-19 restrictions ease even further and temperatures soar in the Falkirk area a popular and attractive gathering point for youngsters and their families is once again in danger of becoming an eyesore.
A nature reserve looked after by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, Carron Dams in Stenhousemuir is a partially drained reservoir with wetland, rich fen and deciduous woodland, which contains plants such as gypsywort.
There have been reports as recently as yesterday of litter being dumped in the area.
One resident stated: “Our kids aren’t safe to play anywhere anymore and the wildlife doesn’t stand a chance.”
In the past there have had to be clean-up operations mounted to rid the scenic location of the refuse people thoughtlessly dump there – back in 2019 the 5th Mount Gerald cubs, with the help from Scouts and parents, gave up part of their weekend to hold a major litter pick at Carron Dams.
They filled four bags with litter they took to Roughmute recycling centre.