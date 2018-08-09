Pictures: Pinkie marchers step out in Reddingmuirhead

Some 220 years since the Redding miners gained their freedom, the Free Colliers are still maintaining the tradition and marching in support of workers’ rights.

Saturday was no different when hundreds turned out to see the annual demonstration which set off from the Reddingmuirhead Lodge at 12pm before walking on to Redding, Laurieston, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone before a 6pm finish at the lodge rooms.

The march, always on the ﬁrst Saturday every August, also commemorates the lives of the 40 men who perished in the Redding Pit Disaster by laying a wreath at the village’s memorial.

You might also be interested in:

Blaze destroys Larbert resident’s garden

Falkirk MSP’s defiant disgust over postal discovery

Falkirk’s hospice shops not closing as Leckie’s site prepares to open

Affectionately known as the ‘Pinkie March’, demonstrators march behind bands and ﬂags in tail coats and top hats, linking their pinkie ﬁngers in a deﬁant gesture of free will for workers.

The Reddingmuirhead lodge was the first to be founded by free colliers in Scotland and is the last of 65 to remain Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Free Colliers.