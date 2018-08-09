Blaze destroys Larbert resident’s garden

A woman said her garden had been “annihilated” after a fire last weekend – the second instance in just a year and a half.

The fire occurred on George Street at around 3.30am on Saturday and, while the last incident ruined a new shed that cost £1300, this time the entire garden has been destroyed.

Margo Sturrock (53) was on holiday when the blaze tore through her garden and commented that the circumstances seem suspicious to her just 18 months after a similar fire.

On top of that, Margo explained that a neighbour from Muirhall Road, at the houses behind her street, went through the same issue last year with a separate fire.

She said: “One person commented on my Facebook post about it that they saw a bunch of teenagers laughing in the area at the time of the fire in my garden.

“We were told with the last fire it could have been from the dynamo-powered lights on one of the bikes stored in the shed that caused it but we suspected then that might not have been the case.

“The fire chief said they would struggle to analyse anything this time because everything is completely gone.

“The garden was looking beautiful before we went on holiday, now it is completely ruined.”

Margo has been devastated by the fire, especially so soon after the same thing happened just over a year and a half ago.

She said: “For the previous fire, we were also out of the house. We had just come back from a wrestling match at 11pm and my son noticed it.

“One of the neighbours already had a hose on it, so that is maybe why it was contained to the shed.

“We had to go through the insurance and get a replacement and I imagine our insurance will shoot right up after this second fire.

“There used to be a big fence around the Pembroke Street car park but that broke a number of years ago. It has never been replaced, so now people can get access to the gardens a lot easier.”

Police said that enquiries were continuing alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.