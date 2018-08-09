Falkirk’s Hospice shops not closing as Leckie’s site prepares to open

Strathcarron Hospice confirmed none of its existing charity shops will be closing down when its new branch opens in the former Leckie’s store later this month.

The Melville Street premises has been a local institution since the early 1960s, but the family run business fell on hard times at the start of the year and was forced to close its doors for good.

The Fankerton-based Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care available to the people of Falkirk and other areas, currently operates four other premises in Falkirk town centre.

Jackie Johnston, Hospice fundraising manager, said: “At the moment all the shops will remain as they are. When the unit became available and the opportunity presented itself we decided to go for it.

“It was a shame Leckie’s closed after being there for so long, but no one would want it to be an empty unit. I know people have said it’s another charity shop in the town centre, but I would remind them this shop will help fund Strathcarron Hospice and allow it to continue its vital work.”

The Hospice stated the shops provide £600,000 towards its daily running cost of £12,900 throughout the year and the new store will also stock a wide range of quality affordable clothing as well as many other pre-loved items.

Brian Flynn, the Melville Street premises’ landlord and owner of next door’s Behind the Wall, said: “The signs go up next week for Strathcarron Hospice, who approached us when Leckie’s was in trouble at the start of the year.

“The chap just couldn’t make it work any longer. After Christmas he thought he would get a wee lift, but it didn’t happen.”

Mr Flynn decided to buy over the premises in February when he heard there was an application to change it’s use to a restaurant. His efforts to save Leckie’s may have proved unsuccessful but he is hopeful about the Strathcarron shop, which he is happy to have as a new tenant.

He said: “They have a good trade history in the town and it’s a good site for them because of the parking and the fact people have associated it with Leckie’s for so long.”