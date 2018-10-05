Pet of the Week: Kudos

Kudos is a bouncy girl who always does a happy, wiggly dance when she sees you.

Some of her favourite things to do include playing with her squeaky toys in the garden, going for walks and snuggling up on your knee.

Kudos can live with children and would like to be the only pet in the house.

She can be very wary of other dogs so a home in a rural area with quiet places to walk would be great for her.

If you think you can offer Kudos or any of the other 50 dogs at the re-homing centre a home, please contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.

