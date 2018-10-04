Bonnybridge haulage firm has its licence suspended

A haulage firm in the Bonnybridge area has been found to be involved in illegally operating more vehicles than it should have been for financial gain.

The Traffic Commissioner for Scotland Joan Aitken found Valentine Haulage Bonnybridge Ltd had been operating vehicles after another operator William Wright lent spare capacity on his licence to the firm, breaching licensing rules.

As a result Valentine Haulage and William Wright’s operator licences will be suspended for three months from October 30.

As well as the suspension, transport managers Mark Valentine and William Wright were also given severe warning from the Traffic Commissioner regarding their conduct.

On January 22, 2014, Valentine Haulage was granted a standard national goods vehicle operator licence with authorisation for two vehicles and two trailers. At time the licence was granted the transport manager was William Wright – Mark Valentine was nominated as transport manager in September 2016 and Mr Wright removed himself from the licence on February 14 this year.

The Transport Commissioner’s office wrote to Valentine Haulage Bonnybridge in December last year querying whether excess vehicles were being used and reminding the firm formal variation was required to increase authorisation.