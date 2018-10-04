Police launch investigation into Carrongrange allegations

Alleged attacks on teachers by pupils at Carrongrange High School are being investigated by police.

The confirmation from Police Scotland that it was conducting inquiries into two reported crimes at the Grangemouth secondary comes as Falkirk Council revealed it has replaced the head teacher.

Parents and pupils at the local authority’s only high school for youngsters with additional support needs learned on Friday afternoon that the current head, Gillian Robertson, was no longer in post.

In a letter sent home with youngsters, David Mackay, Falkirk Council’s head of education, said Mrs Robertson was being replaced by Janine Proudlock, who would have the role of acting head. Her acting deputy will be Gillian Campbell.

No reason has been given for the change in leadership.

Mrs Robertson has been the headteacher at Carrongrange since 2006.

Mr Mackay’s letter stated: “I would like to inform you that I have taken the decision today to deploy Janine Proudlock as acting headteacher of Carrongrange High School. She will be accompanied by Gillian Campbell, who will undertake the role of acting deputy headteacher.

“Both colleagues are extremely capable and experienced and will work with you and the staff, to continue to support and meet the needs of your children.

“Janine will formally take up her role on Monday, October 1.”

This week, a Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the force was investigating two incidents which are alleged to have taken place on August 29 and September 6.

She said: “Enquiries continue into both.”

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “New arrangements have been put in place for the management of the school with an acting headteacher and depute headteacher starting on October 1.

“Both members of staff are highly experienced managers and will ensure the school is run well and pupil needs are met.

“I believe investigations are being carried out by Police in respect of two alleged incidents at the school involving staff members and that officers will support them with their enquiries where necessary.”

Carrongrange High moved into its current building in August 2017 after relocating from Larbert.

It was officially opened by Deputy First Minister John Swinney last November.