JISA 101: When and how should Falkirk residents start saving up for their kids?

Since their launch in 2011, the Junior ISA has successfully helped more than a million children in the United Kingdom prepare for adulthood with a healthy nest egg.

Data shows that as many as 370 young account holders have amassed fortunes of more than £200,000 in their individual savings accounts, while the UK’s top 50 investors average £761,000 held in their Junior ISA (JISA).

Junior ISAs work in a similar way to traditional ISAs in that they allow you to save money for your child without paying Income Tax or Capital Gains Tax on the interest or returns you receive.

JISAs can be opened by a parent or guardian of a child, but the money saved will belong solely to them, and they will be able to access the funds once they turn 18 years of age.

Junior Savings

Although adult ISAs offer an annual allowance of £20,000 that can be invested each year, JISA allowances are a little lower at £9,000, but the compounding potential of saving funds for your child until they turn 18 can open the door to a significant windfall for when your loved ones reach adulthood.

There are also two forms of Junior ISA, a Cash JISA and a Stocks and Shares JISA. These options mean you have the flexibility to choose whether to save or invest funds for your child over time.

But when and how can you begin saving for your children with a JISA? Let’s take a deeper look at the increasingly popular saving strategy and how it can provide the perfect nest egg for the future:

When to begin JISA saving

When it comes to saving for your children, there really is no time like the present. With Junior ISAs, it’s possible to open an account from the moment your baby is born, meaning that you have up to 18 years to build savings for your child.

Of course, life as a parent is never smooth sailing, and not everyone can save money for their loved ones while maintaining a healthy level of economic comfort in their day-to-day lives.

Because of how compounding can grow your investments year-over-year thanks to interest and appreciating portfolio values, it’s certainly a good idea to start saving in a JISA as early as possible to get the best results. However, you should also bear in mind that the money saved in a Junior ISA can’t be touched until your child turns 18 years old. This means that you should only ever save if you’re confident that the money you deposit won’t be needed later down the line.

With this in mind, you shouldn’t think of a JISA as a savings account to help fund your child’s new school uniform or birthday presents. This is more for equipping your youngster with the financial strength to go to university, buy their first home, or travel the world if they wish.

Saving in a JISA

It’s extremely easy to begin saving in a Junior ISA, and most providers make the process frictionless by allowing app-based access to accounts and deposit options.

Although only parents and guardians can open an account for their child, there’s no limit on who can make contributions to JISAs. This means that if the kid’s grandparents want to celebrate their birthday, they could make a deposit. Even family friends can add to a Junior ISA to help make a major impact on the child’s future.

Saving in a JISA has been made more frictionless because opening a Junior ISA account doesn’t affect your pre-existing benefit claims, such as Housing Benefit and Council Tax Support, which are means-tested based on your earnings and personal savings.

Because your Junior ISA savings are locked away over a long-term timeframe, it’s essential that you never overreach with your deposits, whether you pay on a monthly or infrequent basis.

With this in mind, adopting a sustainable saving strategy, such as the 50/30/20 rule of investing, can help you to prevent financial strain.

The 50/30/20 rule suggests that you spend 50% of your monthly income on essential expenses like bills and rent, 30% on non-essential expenses like dining out and holidays, and the remaining 20% on paying debts and investing. By allocating 20% towards your child’s JISA as well as your own investment goals, you can enjoy saving without the risk of losing a level of financial comfort.

Investing in your loved ones

The great thing about opening a Junior ISA is that it helps you to build a nest egg for your child on your terms, with a level of flexibility that you’re in control of.

You may not be aiming to become the latest member of the UK’s growing six-figure JISA club, but by making contributions to your child’s Junior ISA as and when you can, you’ll help to make the most of compound interest to provide them with the best possible start in life.