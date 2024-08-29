Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We can’t wait to try the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut 🎃

Greggs has launched its autumn menu which includes new items and past favourites

New items include the Mexican Bean & Spicy Cheese Flatbread and Pumpkin Spice Doughnut

Autumn favourites returning including the Salted Caramel Latte

Legendary bakery chain Greggs has announced the launch of its autumn menu, which will feature X brand-new items.

The new menu which is available from Thursday, August 29, will feature breakfast and lunchtime options, as well as sweet treats and hot drinks.

While brand-new items will arrive on Greggs’ shelves in stores across the UK, autumnal favourites such as its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Salted Caramel Latte will be making a return.

One of the brand-new items will be a welcome launch for breakfast lovers who are disappointed when it usually ends at 11am each morning.

Greggs has launched an All-Day Breakfast Baguette, which is packed with breakfast favourites; omelette, sausage, bacon, Cheddar cheese and ketchup.

But for those who love a bit of spice, Greggs has also launched the Mexican Bean & Spicy Cheese Flatbread, which is made with mixed beans covered in a Mexican style sauce with peppers, sweetcorn, jalapeños as well as slices of cheddar cheese with chilies.

But most excitingly of all for pumpkin spice fans, Greggs is introducing a Pumpkin Spice Doughnut, which will be the ideal sweet treat to enjoy alongside its returning Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The hot drinks making a comeback this autumn include the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and Salted Caramel Latte, which will now be available over ice while enjoying the last few weeks of sunshine.

Joining the returning hot drinks as a new addition is the Orange Mocha and Orange Hot Chocolate.

But that’s not all, as Greggs has launched a brand-new topping for its pizza sharing boxes, BBQ Chicken.

Here is the full list of new and returning items in Greggs’ autumn range:

Pumpkin Spice Latte - from £2.50 Over Ice Pumpkin Spice Latte - from £3 Salted Caramel Latte - from £2.50 Over Ice Salted Caramel Latte - from £3 Orange Mocha - from £2.60 Orange Hot Chocolate - from £3.10 All Day Breakfast Baguette - from £3.80 Mexican Bean & Spicy Cheese Flatbread - from £3.50 Pumpkin Spice Doughnut - from £1.35 BBQ Chicken Pizza Box - from £7.55

Greggs’ menu is available in-store and via the Greggs app.