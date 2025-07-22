Volunteers get taste for healthcare roles at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A new training programme providing practical experience to prepare people for a range of healthcare careers has been launched.

The initiative has eight young people from the Falkirk Council area on the course.

This 18-week Pathways to Healthcare Careers programme is being delivered by NHS Forth Valley in partnership with Falkirk Council and Positive Qualities – a local training organisation.

Participants complete an initial ten-week period of classroom-based learning and volunteer placements in a range of services and departments across Forth Valley Royal Hospital before completing the NHS Forth Valley Foundation Skills for Healthcare Support Workers Programme which includes practical ward-based placements.

The Pathways to Healthcare Careers programme is designed to support young people to develop their interpersonal skills and self-confidence and provide valuable training and work experience to help them start a new healthcare career.

One of the volunteers, Alisha Hussain, said: “I started volunteering at Forth Valley Royal Hospital as part of the Pathways to Healthcare programme, and it has been such a valuable and eye-opening experience. Walking into the hospital on my first day was honestly quite overwhelming. It felt scary being in such a busy environment where so much was happening all at once. But with the support of the lovely and welcoming staff, I settled in far quicker than I expected.

“One of the main things that stood out to me during my time in different departments was how staff interacted with patients and families with care and compassion. This really inspired me and taught me a lot about working in healthcare.

“While volunteering at reception, I surprised myself by learning where many departments were and guiding patients and visitors – something I didn’t think I’d be confident doing. This experience has prepared me so much for my next step of becoming a healthcare support worker. I got to ask questions, observe staff and understand the realities of hospital life.

“To any young person thinking of volunteering in the NHS – go for it. It’s an amazing opportunity that could open doors you never imagined.”

Noelle Mackay, NHS Forth Valley’s employability manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome our first trainees onto this innovative new training programme which will give local young people the practical skills, experience and insight required to begin a career in healthcare.

"At the end of the programme trainees will be supported by NHS Forth Valley and our partners to apply for local healthcare jobs or complete further education and training.”