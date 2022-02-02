Union concerned over NHS Forth Valley offering cash to staff not able to take breaks

NHS Forth Valley confirmed it had made a “one hour extra payment” available to staff who had their break interrupted.

The union states it has concerns over this practice plans on several grounds.

A Unison spokesperson said: “Offering a payment incentive to staff for missing rest breaks is clearly going to see some staff disadvantaged. If NHS Forth Valley has money like this to spend then Unison believes this should be used without delay for hiring staff and building resilience needed to make the workplace safe for staff and patient alike.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unison is concerned over supposed plans to offer compensation to NHS FV staff in place of their rest breaks

"Primarily rest breaks are a chance for staff to step back from the busy frontline and get some well-earned recuperation. It’s a chance to get your face mask and PPE off and cool down for a bit – a chance to get off your feet and grab some food and take on some fluids, not to mention nip to the toilet.

"It’s a chance to let off steam and get a chat with colleagues. Additionally, rest gives your brain a chance to reflect – a key component of the way we care for patients.”

The union stated registered staff are required to take rest breaks and stay alert under the codes of practice.

"If you make a mistake when tired, then that has the potential to hit your registration. Clearly NHS Forth Valley should not contemplate putting the registration of their staff at risk.”

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “NHS Forth Valley is committed to supporting the well being of all our staff and during what are very challenging times it was acknowledged that some nurse staff breaks in the acute hospital on night duty could be interrupted.

“In a letter to trade unions following a night duty the Chief Executive confirmed that for those staff who had their break interrupted, they would receive a one-hour extra payment.

“In addition, in recognition that break times are important, tea, coffee and tuckshop items are available in ward rest areas.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.