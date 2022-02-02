Forth Valley police support LGBT History Month
LGBT History Month runs until the end of February and Police Scotland personnel in the Forth Valley area have given a commitment to support their own LGBT officers and the LGBT community.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Police Division are proud to support #LGBTHistoryMonth which runs until February 28, with this year's theme being blurring borders, a world in motion.
“We are committed to supporting our LGBT+ officers, staff and allies, and keeping Scotland’s LGBT+ communities safe. It’s an opportunity to celebrate LGBT culture and progress towards equality over time, and to explore what the lessons of history can teach us for the future.”
To mark the month, FVP are hosting an online event on Tuesday, February 15 between 6.30pm and 8pm on Microsoft Teams.
A spokesperson said: “You will hear from serving LGBT+ officers and allies, as well as input from members of the Scottish LGBTI Police Association.”
Those who are interested can e-mail [email protected] to register a place.