Strike threat by Serco staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital lifted

The threat of strike action by hundreds of NHS support staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been lifted.

It comes after their employer, facilities company Serco, has agreed not to impose new contracts changing the pay day for workers from weekly to monthly.

Catering, cleaning and portering staff were due to be affected by the proposed changes.

GMB and Unison unions had balloted their members over the proposal with both saying there was “overwhelming” support for industrial action including strikes.

But after talks with unions and Serco, the company had agreed the changes will only affect new or promoted staff and workers who want to change to monthly payments.

Karen Leonard, GMB organiser in NHS Scotland, said 99 per cent of members voting in the ballot had supported industrial action and they will now be asked to decide on the new offer from Serco.

She said: “We welcome the withdrawal of any threat to enforce these changes in the face of the overwhelming and unified opposition of workers.

“The proposed payroll changes were not wanted by our members and caused huge but needless anxiety.

“They will now decide if the revised arrangements are acceptable.”

Workers said the new contracts had risked them plunging into debt during the changeover and warned household budgets are built around weekly wages.

A similar number of Unison members had voted to support industrial action including strikes before the new deal was put forward.

Karren Morrison, Unison NHS Forth Valley branch secretary, said: “I'm proud of NHS Forth Valley staff. They made their feelings known and Serco has stepped back as a result of their strength and determination.

"This shows how standing together can make changes for the better."

Greig Kelbie, Unison Scotland’s regional organiser, said: “The workers will be able to stay on weekly pay if they want. Serco also agreed to offer financial support for anyone who opted to move to monthly pay, which will be entirely voluntary and phased in over time.

"Staff will now be consulted on these new proposals and the union will recommend acceptance. If agreed that would bring the dispute formally to an end.”

A Serco spokesperson said: “ Following our consultation relating to pay frequency with colleagues at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, we have agreed that staff can voluntarily choose to move to monthly pay. This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to listen to our colleagues, and to implement any agreed changes in a structured and considered manner.”