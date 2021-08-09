New Forth Valley Covid vaccination clinics to open as students return to college campus

New Covid vaccination clinics are being set up to replace Forth Valley College's Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa campuses as the sites prepare for the return of students ahead of the new 2021 term. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Starting from Saturday, August 14, the facilities will replace the vaccination clinics at the three Forth Valley College campuses, which finish on Friday, August 13, to free up space for staff and students returning for the new term.

The area’s new Covid-19 vaccination centres are:

Units 1 and 2 at Falkirk Community Hospital, 8.30am-7pm, seven days a week.

The University of Stirling’s Pathfoot Building, 8.30am-7pm, seven days a week.

Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre, 8.30am-7pm on Saturday, August 14, Sunday, August 15, Saturday August 21 and Sunday, August 22.

All clinics will continue to operate on a drop-in basis for anyone aged 16 and over for first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZenca vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine is currently only available at clinics in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Grampian.

People can also register online at NHS Inform to receive an appointment by text or email.

