Falkirk fans receive Covid vaccination at pop-up tunnel - with facility set to return

However, a special exception was made at The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday as supporters attending the Bairns’ clash with Peterhead were invited inside a pop-up version for either their first or second Covid vaccination.

NHS Forth Valley’s vaccine tunnel opened at 10am and welcomed a steady flow of fans throughout the day.

The pop-up facility will return to The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, August 21 when Paul Sheerin’s side take on Clyde.

NHS Forth Valley ran a pop-up Covid vaccination tunnel at The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Adults aged 18 or over – by October 31, 2021 – can attend Forth Valley drop-in clinics for a first or second dose.

For second doses, there must be at least eight weeks between the first and second vaccination.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can register online at NHS Inform to receive an appointment by text or email or attend drop-in clinics from Tuesday, August 10.

Falkirk fan Collin Reid, 46, from Grangemouth, receives his second Covid vaccine from staff nurse Heather Dowell in the pop-up tunnel at The Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Michael Gillen.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are available at all clinics but the Moderna vaccine is currently only available at a number of clinics in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Grampian.

People can attend vaccination clinics in other NHS board areas if this is more convenient.

Drop-in vaccination clinics will run until Friday, August 13 at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa campuses. These will be available daily from 8.30am-7pm.

A similar service will run at Units 1 and 2 at Falkirk Community Hospital from Saturday, August 14 from 8.30am-7pm every day, including weekends.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus testing services available in Falkirk district.

