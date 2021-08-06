Falkirk property: Imposing and visually stunning 4-bedroom detached villa with separate annexe

Occupying a great position in a popular residential cul-de-sac in Dennyloanhead, within well designed private garden grounds, the property is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises hallway, living room, modern kitchen and dining area, sitting room with patio doors to the garden, second living room which could be used as a home office, cinema room, guest bedroom or dining room, utility room and shower room.

A truly stunning spiral staircase leads to an upper level that is flooded with natural light, and access to four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a superb en-suite with his and hers sinks, a private balcony and breathtaking views.

Externally, to the back of the property is a self-contained one-bedroom annexe with its own kitchen and shower which can have a number of uses. There is a huge mono-block driveway to the front and lawn area to front and rear.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

