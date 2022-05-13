Health Secretary Praises work of NHS Forth Valley’s Hospital at Home Team

The Hospital at Home service aims to reduce hospital admissions for elderly patients by providing medical care in their own home.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who announced an extra £3.6 million to expand Hospital at Home services across Scotland during his visit, said: “Hospital at Home is one of the many ways we are providing more care in the community and reducing pressure on hospitals. From the success of the scheme so far, we can see that there is a real benefit to treating people at home where possible.”

He added: “We know that frail patients tend to occupy hospital beds for a longer period of time and that is why we are expanding the scheme. In reducing the number of prolonged hospital stays, we will free up more hospital beds.

“With additional funding, all health boards can apply for money to either develop or expand their services with the aim of doubling the capacity of Hospital at Home by the end of this year.”