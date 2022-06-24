Falkirk Health: People eligible for Covid spring booster urged to get vaccination

The plea comes as Covid rates continue to rise with latest figures showing that around one in 20 Scots had the virus last week.

Additional vaccinations have been offered to people aged 75 or over and those aged over 12 who are immunosuppressed, with clinics operating since early March until June 30.

Anyone in these groups who has not yet come forward can attend a drop-in clinic, book online or call the national vaccination helpline seven days a week to make an appointment which suits them.

Those eligible are being urged to get their spring Covid booster

Drop in clinics will operate at Falkirk Community Hospital from 8.30am to 7pm from Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager, said: “Covid-19 continues to circulate and it remains crucial that those most at risk of severe effects from the virus protect themselves by getting their spring booster vaccination. Immunity from the vaccine wanes over time and the booster provides important additional protection.

“I’d urge anyone aged 75 or over, or anyone aged 12 or over who is severely immunosuppressed to come forward for their spring booster before the end of June if they haven’t already done so.

“If you have missed yours for any reason then you can attend a drop-in clinic or rearrange it online at NHS Inform or by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013 seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus and I am pleased so many people have come forward for their spring booster. Almost 90 per cent of over 75s and around two thirds of those who are aged over 12 and are immunosuppressed have already taken up the offer.