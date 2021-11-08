Falkirk district care home wins national gardening competition category

Newcarron Court Care Home was victorious in the Advinia in Bloom contest, which saw dozens of facilities in Scotland and England submit entries.

The Ronades Road facility won the 'Ground to Fork' category thanks to its fruit, vegetable and herb garden where residents have worked throughout the spring and summer preparing, planting and picking.

Newcarron Court’s chefs have been using the fresh products to prepare meals, jams, pickles and salads for residents.

Newcarron Court Care Home staff and residents worked together to maintain a fruit, vegetable and herb garden. Contributed.

As part of the Advinia Health Care group, Newcarron was up against 36 other competitors.

Hazel Phillips, Newcarron’s senior activity coordinator, said: “We all really enjoyed getting outdoors and week by week watching the gardens develop.

“We ended up growing cabbages, carrots, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, peppers, chillis, strawberries, rhubarbs and lots of different fresh herbs. Chefs John and Sue used every single bit to create some lovely dishes that were so tasty and fresh.”

Newcarron's gardens have proved popular with its residents, many of whom are living with dementia.

Hazel added: “At first we said to the residents that it wasn't the winning but the taking part that mattered, so when we found out we had won you can imagine how surprised and excited we all were.

“They have really enjoyed getting involved and we were amazed at how many of them wanted to help. This award is for each and every one of them.”

