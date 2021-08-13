New Carron care home residents stage their own mini Olympics

Newcarron Court Care Home, based in Ronades Road, was inspired by the global games held in Japan to create its own, scaled down events.

It had their owan opening ceremony, an Olympic flame, and medals.

Local entertainer, Sharon Stevens, also sang some old favourites to get the party going!

Olympic themed fun at New Carron Court Care Home- Cathy Walker with her family

Residents made Olympic rings and, using their arts and crafts skills, decorated the home.

Hazel and the activities team went out of their way to make the games as inclusive and lighthearted as possible and the carers all enjoyed getting involved.

One resident, Cathy Walker, enjoyed the opening ceremony so much and her family were very emotional as they said good-bye to her and she responded 'I love you' – a special moment as it was the first time Cathy had spoken to them in a long time.

