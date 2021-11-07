Falkirk property: Outstanding 4-bedroom detached cottage in quiet village setting with stunning summer house and countryside views

Set over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge with feature gas fireplace, stunning contemporary kitchen with integrated appliances and dining area, conservatory, modern WC, versatile and well presented family room, master bedroom with gorgeous en-suite, and a further double bedroom, while the upper level boasts an impressive sized double bedroom, single bedroom, utility cupboard, and beautiful family shower room with double shower cubicle.

Externally, a gated entrance and driveway to the side of the property has parking space for several cars and leads to a detached garage and the excellent sized and easy to maintain rear garden which features lawn, large monoblock section, patio area, and feature decked area with access to the fully powered and impressive summer house, which has been finished to the highest of standards and currently serves as an outdoor bar but could be utilised as a work from home space.