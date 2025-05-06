Carers and loved ones furious after Falkirk area dementia service is axed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vital service for those with dementia has been axed after funding from Falkirk Council was removed.

The Town Break dementia support initiative, which had been operating in Grangemouth’s Talbot House, is scheduled to come to an end on May 14.

One disappointed loved one, who has a parent who relies on the service, said: “The closure of this service will negatively impact so many people living with dementia that rely on this service to help with their cognitive simulation and social interactions.

"This service helped to provide support to keep them living in their communities for as long as possible. It also provides respite to their carers and family members, who are also greatly supported by the Town Break team.”

The dementia service was based at Grangemouth's Talbot House (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“I have seen first hand just how important these services are and I am at a loss knowing that this essential service will end soon. A similar situation occurred with the Town Break services in Stirling last year, after Stirling Council withdrew funding.

"However, Stirling Council overturned that decision after it was challenged by local councillors in that area for their constituents.”

Carers and loved ones hope for a similar about turn for the Falkirk area service.

In a letter to service users, Town Break stated: “It is with a heavy heart and after much deliberation we must inform you of the extremely difficult decision we have had to make regarding the closure of Grangemouth Social Group at Talbot House.

"Unfortunately, this decision has come about due to the withdrawal of funding by the local authority, which has left us unable to continue delivering this service. We fully understand how important this service is to you.

"It has been a deeply emotional and difficult choice, as we know the impact this will have on you and others who rely on our support. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and it is with great sadness that we must bring this chapter to a close.”

The Town Break website has a new post which states: “Town Break Dementia Support Services is facing financial challenges due to the full withdrawal of funding from Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership.

"As of June 2025, our funding will end and this will impact the services we can provide in the Falkirk Council area.”

