Falkirk lung cancer survivor jailed for 46 months after turning to drug dealing
A Falkirk lung cancer survivor labelled by his doctor "a walking miracle" has been jailed for 46 months after losing his job and turning to drug-dealing.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:25 am
Edward McLean, 67, was caught with hundreds of pounds of amphetamine and Etizolam - so-called "street Valium" - in his car when police stopped him in George Street, Falkirk on January 8, 2021.Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he had been "looking flustered, repeatedly looking in his rear view mirror, and leaning forward and moving items around.”