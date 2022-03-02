Falkirk property: Spacious and beautifully presented 4-bedroom detached house in quiet cul-de-sac setting

The generous accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises bright hallway, fabulous lounge with exceptionally large windows, dining room, fully fitted kitchen with ample storage and integrated appliances, large and sunny conservatory, downstairs WC, and an all-purpose room which can be used as a fourth double bedroom, playroom, media room or office.

The upper level features three well-presented bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes, an office, and a fitted family bathroom with separate corner shower enclosure.

Externally, to the front is a large chipped driveway leading to a single garage, and an attractive garden mainly laid to lawn, while to the rear is a very private and easily maintained garden with lawn, beautiful mature trees, bushes and planting.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £259,999, more details can be found HERE.

