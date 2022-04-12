Cancer charity's Falkirk ambassador fighting for more awareness of her own condition

Back in the summer 2020 Sarah Barron (48), from Falkirk, had been experiencing lower back pain for a number of weeks and then felt something give way.

After a trip to A&E she was subsequently diagnosed with myeloma – a type of blood cancer that develops from cells in the bone marrow.

Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, myeloma is especially difficult to diagnose as symptoms – including pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection – are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

Falkirk's Sarah Barron is working to raise awareness of her condition as an ambassador for blood cancer charity Myeloma UK

According to the Myeloma UK charity, patients experience significant delays in getting diagnosed, with 50 per cent waiting over five months and 34 per cent of myeloma patients visit their GP at least three times before getting a diagnosis, while 31 per cent are diagnosed via an emergency route.

Sarah said: “The way that myeloma gets diagnosed most of the time is when something is damaged or something bad happens. In my case I was actually lucky because it only took them a couple of days to diagnose it was myeloma.

"There is no cure for myeloma and early diagnosis can extend your life. It’s difficult because there are no obvious signs. I was a bit more tired and had mobility issues around my back, but I didn’t think it was because I had cancer.”

Sarah, who became an ambassador for Myeloma UK last year, is now looking to help the charity raise awareness of the impact delays in diagnosis can have on patients’ quality of life.

Unfortunately matters have not been helped due to cancer screening services having to be paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Public Health Scotland report stated nearly 2800 fewer cancer diagnoses were made in 2020 compared to the previous year – a fall of eight per cent.

Outcomes from cancer are better when diagnosed at the earliest stage, but the report said it appeared the pandemic had a greater effect on those more treatable cancers.

Sarah is now receiving chemotherapy for her myeloma.

She said: “It’s not hugely debilitating like some chemotherapy and is more targeted. You don’t lose your hair.”

As she battles here own condition, Sarah is also raising money for Myeloma UK and last year, after being appointed as a Myeloma UK ambassador, took part in the charity’s Four Nations, One Team-Fundraising Challenge, to complete a 100km distance around England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland on a virtual platform.

At the time, she said: “Since my diagnosis, I have received so much support from Myeloma UK – it’s great to know that there is specific support so easily available and that’s the reason I try and fund raise for them whenever possible.”

Sarah’s husband Gordon Doherty – a renowned author of historical fiction – is doing his bit too.

Sarah said: “Gordon runs the online weekly charity book auction Make Myeloma History, in which bidders can win rare, author-signed historical fiction books, with all proceeds going to Myeloma UK.