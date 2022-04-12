Falkirk care specialist marks 50 years of changing lives

Since 1972, Blackwood – which operates services throughout the Falkirk area – has been providing specialist homes and services aimed at maximising independent living, with innovation being a key driving force.

The company, which has services across 28 local authority areas in Scotland, is now set to host a bumper calendar of activities, events and projects for staff,

customers, stakeholder and the wider community during 2022 to mark the major milestone.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blackwood client uses the modern CleverCogs system - just one of the many developments the firm has incorporated in the last 50 years

Blackwood chairperson Julie McDowell said: “As an organisation our purpose is to help people live independently and we invest in innovation to make sure we can help

people to benefit from new technology developments so that they can have choice and control over how they live.

“To celebrate our remarkable half century, we’ll be looking back to see how far our service has actually transformed – which is going to be exciting - as well as providing

a blueprint for Scotland for the next fifty years so that our population can live longer and more independently.

“We’ll also be paying tribute throughout the year to Dr Margaret Blackwood who played a significant role in revolutionising independent living for disabled people. It will

be great to engage with customers, staff, stakeholders and communities while we celebrate this milestone”.

Activities ongoing throughout the year include community events, bucket list challenges, podcasts and much more.

With the pandemic limiting social interaction over the past two years, chief executive Fanchea Kelly, is looking forward to bringing the Blackwood community together.

She said: “This is an incredibly big milestone year for Blackwood and one we are looking forward to celebrating with our entire community. Throughout the year we will

be hosting a variety of activities and events – there will also be lots of projects to celebrate our history and how we contribute to shaping independent living in the future.

“There is a lot of exciting work underway at Blackwood which will come to fruition this year. That means we will be able to increase our capacity to meet the growing

needs of local people in the communities where we operate.

" With that said, our first priority will always be our existing residents and the quality of the services they receive. The housing and care sector has gone through a

tremendous change since we started, especially with advances in digital technology. We want to ensure Blackwood is at the forefront of what the next 50 years will bring.”

The charity’s vision has remained consistent with what founder Dr Margaret Blackwood, a campaigner for rights and independence for disabled people – set out all those years ago, “helping people live their life to the full”.

Nowadays technology modernisation has seen the installation of a digital care system, known as CleverCogs, alongside the launch of the bespoke “Blackwood House”,