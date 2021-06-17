Camelon pupils show everyone how to do CPR and save lives

The youngsters at Carmuirs Primary in Camelon have made a video to help teach others what to do if you discover someone has had a cardiac arrest and how to carry out hands only CPR

They even demonstrate their live-saving skills in their school playground using their soft toys, including Ellie the elephant, the class mascot.

Class teacher Mrs Jalland said: “If someone isn’t breathing, we know what to do until the paramedics come. We can do hands only CPR. Can you?

Carmuirs Primary one;

"A couple of our videos have had a lot of views this week, but this is the one we really care about.”

The youngsters became CPR kid researchers with the Save a Life for Scotland initiative which aims to show as many people as possible how to carry out live-saving CPR before paramedics arrive.

Their video is receiving lots of positive messages and congratulations for their efforts.

Save a Life for Scotland responded on social media: “What a fantastic video! Thank you for being CPR researchers and showing people what to do!”

Every year over 3,500 people across Scotland are treated by the Ambulance Service after having a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately only around one in ten of those will survive.

Doing CPR can at least double the chances of survival. Save a Life for Scotland aims to have 500,000 people in Scotland able to do CPR.

