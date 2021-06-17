Camelon pupils show everyone how to do CPR and save lives
Tiny pupils at a Falkirk Council school prove you are never too young to learn how to save a life.
The youngsters at Carmuirs Primary in Camelon have made a video to help teach others what to do if you discover someone has had a cardiac arrest and how to carry out hands only CPR
They even demonstrate their live-saving skills in their school playground using their soft toys, including Ellie the elephant, the class mascot.
Class teacher Mrs Jalland said: “If someone isn’t breathing, we know what to do until the paramedics come. We can do hands only CPR. Can you?
"A couple of our videos have had a lot of views this week, but this is the one we really care about.”
The youngsters became CPR kid researchers with the Save a Life for Scotland initiative which aims to show as many people as possible how to carry out live-saving CPR before paramedics arrive.
Their video is receiving lots of positive messages and congratulations for their efforts.
Save a Life for Scotland responded on social media: “What a fantastic video! Thank you for being CPR researchers and showing people what to do!”
Every year over 3,500 people across Scotland are treated by the Ambulance Service after having a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately only around one in ten of those will survive.
Doing CPR can at least double the chances of survival. Save a Life for Scotland aims to have 500,000 people in Scotland able to do CPR.