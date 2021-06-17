Public urged not to attend Forth Valley Royal Hospital A&E unless in need of urgent care

NHS Forth Valley made the appeal following a rise in the number of patients arriving at the Larbert hospital’s Emergency Department who did not “require emergency care”.

A Facebook post published by the health board read: “Our Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is very busy, please help by only attending if you require emergency care.”

NHS FV said the hospital had, like many others across Scotland, experienced an increase in attendances in recent weeks and seen a number of critically ill patients with “very complex care” needs.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital's A&E facility has experienced a rise in attendances by patients who "do not require emergency care", according to the local health board. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A spokeswoman said: “However, we have also seen many patients attending the department with less serious injuries and illnesses that do not require emergency care.

“Anyone with an injury or healthcare issue that is not life-threatening is therefore being asked to call NHS 24 on 111, day or night for advice before they attend the Minor Injuries Unit or Emergency Department.

“They will provide advice or arrange for a local healthcare professional to carry out a consultation and organise an appointment, if necessary. This means people don’t have to wait when they attend and helps avoid overcrowding to keep everyone safe.

“The NHS Inform website www.nhsinform.scot also offers healthcare advice and local pharmacies can provide advice and treatment for many common healthcare issues.

“Local GP practices remain open and can also arrange appointments with a wide range of healthcare professionals including mental health nurses, physiotherapists and advanced nurse practitioners.”

