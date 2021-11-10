A&E waits at Forth Valley Royal Hospital continue to be worst in Scotland

Latest statistics show NHS Forth Valley was the worst-performing health board once again, with almost half – 48.9 per cent - of patients not seen within four hours.

Of the 1126 who attended last week only 51.1 per cent were seen within target times. The Scottish average was 71.4 per cent.

Figures reveal 551 people waited over four hours, 171 over eight hours and 52 over 12 hours at FVRH in Larbert.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Central Scotland, Stephen Kerr said: “It is shocking and inexcusable that fewer than 50 per cent of patients to Forth Valley emergency department are being seen within four hours.

"The Scotland-wide figure of 70 per cent is terrible enough, but NHS Forth Valley’s record is half of the NHS Scotland target. Patients in our local communities are suffering more than anywhere else in Scotland, yet we have still not received support from the British Armed Forces.”

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson previously said: “Staff are doing everything possible to reduce delays at this very challenging time and patients with more serious illnesses and injuries continue to be prioritised.

"Many patients undergo further diagnostic tests and start their treatment while they are waiting in the emergency department to be admitted to a ward. Colleagues in social care are also experiencing an increase in referrals and significant staff shortages which has led to a high number of patients experiencing delays in being discharged from local hospitals.”

