Video: Striking lecturers gather outside Falkirk MSP's office over fair pay row

College lecturers across Scotland are continuing to take strike action to secure a funded, fair and equitable pay rise in line with other public sector workers.
According to unions, lecturers have not had a pay rise since 2021, while experiencing one of the worst rises in inflation in years.
A spokesperson for the EIS-FELA Forth Valley College said: “The action being taken by lecturers is not simply about pay. We want to highlight the continued chronic underfunding of Further Education Colleges by the government.
"This has seen cuts to staff, courses, student numbers and access to support. The Scottish Funding Council predicting a 21 per cent reduction in staff by 2026 due to underfunding.
“Colleges provide the opportunity for people to gain the qualifications and skills needed to contribute to the economy and society. These opportunities are being denied to communities.”
