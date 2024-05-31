Video: Striking lecturers gather outside Falkirk MSP's office over fair pay row

By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2024, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
College lecturers striking over pay gathered outside the office of Falkirk MSP Michael Matheson this week to try and get their point across.

College lecturers across Scotland are continuing to take strike action to secure a funded, fair and equitable pay rise in line with other public sector workers.

According to unions, lecturers have not had a pay rise since 2021, while experiencing one of the worst rises in inflation in years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the EIS-FELA Forth Valley College said: “The action being taken by lecturers is not simply about pay. We want to highlight the continued chronic underfunding of Further Education Colleges by the government.

Striking Forth Valley College lecturers, members of EIS FELA (Further Education Lecturers Association) union gather outside the constituency office of Michael Matheson MSP to draw attention to them not having had a pay rise since 2021. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Striking Forth Valley College lecturers, members of EIS FELA (Further Education Lecturers Association) union gather outside the constituency office of Michael Matheson MSP to draw attention to them not having had a pay rise since 2021. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Striking Forth Valley College lecturers, members of EIS FELA (Further Education Lecturers Association) union gather outside the constituency office of Michael Matheson MSP to draw attention to them not having had a pay rise since 2021. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"This has seen cuts to staff, courses, student numbers and access to support. The Scottish Funding Council predicting a 21 per cent reduction in staff by 2026 due to underfunding.

“Colleges provide the opportunity for people to gain the qualifications and skills needed to contribute to the economy and society. These opportunities are being denied to communities.”

Related topics:Michael MathesonFalkirkScotlandForth Valley CollegeEIS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.