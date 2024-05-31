Video: Striking lecturers gather outside Falkirk MSP's office over fair pay row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

College lecturers striking over pay gathered outside the office of Falkirk MSP Michael Matheson this week to try and get their point across.

College lecturers across Scotland are continuing to take strike action to secure a funded, fair and equitable pay rise in line with other public sector workers.

According to unions, lecturers have not had a pay rise since 2021, while experiencing one of the worst rises in inflation in years.

A spokesperson for the EIS-FELA Forth Valley College said: “The action being taken by lecturers is not simply about pay. We want to highlight the continued chronic underfunding of Further Education Colleges by the government.

Striking Forth Valley College lecturers, members of EIS FELA (Further Education Lecturers Association) union gather outside the constituency office of Michael Matheson MSP to draw attention to them not having had a pay rise since 2021. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"This has seen cuts to staff, courses, student numbers and access to support. The Scottish Funding Council predicting a 21 per cent reduction in staff by 2026 due to underfunding.