People can still apply to Falkirk Council for school uniform grants, here's how

More working families qualify for support with the cost of school uniform compared to most other council areas.

Falkirk Council has one of the most generous schemes in Scotland to support families with the costs

In 2025/26, working families, receiving Universal Credit, who earn up to £1779 per month from employment, or self-employment, qualify for support. That’s the second highest threshold set by any Scottish council. In many other areas, this is capped at only £850 a month.

The grant is paid once a year and provides £135 for each primary school pupil and £165 for each secondary pupil up to and including age 15.

Falkirk Council can help with the cost of school uniforms. Pic: Adobe

Pupils aged 16-19 can apply for an Education Maintenance Allowance.

Currently around one quarter – 25.4 per cent – of pupils in Falkirk receive the grant.

Most families received their payment before the start of the school year, thanks to automatic re-assessment for those already receiving housing benefit or council tax reduction.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “We know the cost of school uniforms can be a real pressure for families.

“By setting one of the highest income thresholds in Scotland, we’re making sure that more working families on Universal Credit can benefit.

“Around one in four children in our area are already receiving the grant, but there are others who may still be entitled and haven’t applied. We would encourage anyone who thinks they might qualify to check the criteria and apply before the deadline.

Applications are open until March 31, 2026.

Families can find full details, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, on the Council’s website.