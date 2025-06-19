NSPCC believe sex education for Falkirk children should be compulsory

The NSPCC has called for all children in Scotland to have access to relationships and sex education with two thirds of adults saying it should be compulsory

The children’s charity is calling for all schools in Scotland to provide age-appropriate, consistent and relevant relationships and sex education to children and young people, after a study showed 67 per cent of adults in the country believe it should be compulsory.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by the NSPCC, of over 1000 adults across Scotland, also found at least 90 per cent of adults think it is important relationships and sex education should include children and young people being taught about healthy and unhealthy friendships and relationships.

While 94 per cent believed they should be made aware of types of abuse and how to seek help and 93 per cent felt they should learn about online risks, including the sending and sharing nude images of someone under the age of 18.

The NSPCC believes the education for children is essential to help prevent abuse

Despite the public backing for all schools in Scotland to teach relationships and sex education, the NSPCC has found from its campaigns work across the country that young people consider the delivery of Relationships, Sexual Health and Parenthood (RSHP) education patchy and insufficient.

The charity believes without a stronger statutory foundation, many children will miss out on vital knowledge that could protect them from harm.

There is also evidence to show it plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers and taboos, giving young people the language to express their experiences, and fosters a positive school culture, helping to tackle poor behaviour.

Joanna Barrett, NSPCC associate head of policy, said: “We believe it's crucial that every child and young person in Scotland has access to high-quality, inclusive, relevant and age-appropriate RSHP education.

“It is essential to preventing abuse, and teaches young people about how to recognise healthy, unhealthy and abusive behaviours in others and themselves. However, we know from our work with young people that not all pupils in Scotland receive consistent education in this area.

“All other countries in the UK have recognised the importance of this education and have placed it on a statutory footing. It is critical that the Scottish Government shows it truly values RSHP education by upholding the rights of every child to receive it and ensuring teachers and schools are adequately resourced to deliver it."

Bold Girls Ken, delivered in partnership with NSPCC Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council and the Young Women’s Movement, saw young women from Perthshire campaign for greater awareness of healthy relationships and consent, on and offline.

Fatima Ishaq, a participant of Young Women Know, said: “Better quality RSHP education is vital. From my experience, and so many other young people across the country, RSHP education is inconsistent and fails to reflect the diverse lived experiences of young people.

“By creating safe and non-judgemental spaces for young people to speak openly about topics like healthy relationships, we can empower them and build their knowledge and confidence.

“High quality RSHP means young people can better understand their bodies, feelings, rights and the experiences of others; reducing stigma and supporting young people to make informed choices.”

Young people looking for support on any of the issues mentioned can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit Childline.org.uk.

