Latest on Maddiston Primary School repairs as education chief gives news on next session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Education bosses at Falkirk Council now admit that extensive repairs to a school are unlikely to be finished by August.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news means that pupils and staff at Maddiston Primary will not be back in their classrooms for the start of the new school session as hoped.

A massive repair project is underway after attempts to repair storm damaged caused in January uncovered a number of huge defects in the building which had only opened 17 years ago at a cost of £9 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a team of engineers and project managers is in place, developing a plan to restore the school, and further specialist advisors will soon be appointed to support this process, parents and carers have been told that is is “highly unlikely” the work will be complete by August as initially hoped.

Maddiston Primary School has been turned into a building site ahead of extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

In a letter from director of education Jon Reid, he said that while it looks like not much is happening at the school, “a great deal of work is taking place behind the scenes”.

He added that while initially it had been hoped to have the work complete for August “as investigations have progressed, it has become increasingly clear that it is highly unlikely that the school will be able to reopen in August”.

The director added that education officials are “actively considering a number of different scenarios for the start of the new school year”, promising that a priority is clarity for continuity for children, families and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this work was based around transition for new Primary 1 pupils, supporting learners with additional needs, and preparing new class groupings and potential locations.

Investigation at Maddiston Primary discovered the scale of the work needed.. Pic: Michael Gillen

Currently around 500 pupils and almost 50 staff are in several different locations around the district, with pupils being transported to schools by bus where needede.

These arrangements see primaries one, two and three at Wallacestone Primary; primaries four, five and six at Bantaskin Primary; pupils in primary seven at Braes High School; and youngsters in the ASL Timezone and P1BM at Carrongrange High and Moray Primary.

However, the letter sent to parents and carers doesn’t confirm if these locations will continue for the new session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Reid promised to share the details for next session with the school community “well ahead of the summer holidays to allow plenty of time for preparation”.

In his letter he said: “Since the school decanted, substantial sections of the external wall have been removed to allow structural engineers to carry out detailed inspections. These have confirmed substantial defects in the original construction.”

He said the massive repair job is still to go out to tender but the council will ensure that the “right contractor is appointed to deliver the complex repairs required”.

The director went on to thank parents and carers for their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddiston Primary was initially closed for several days in February but when the scale of the work needed was uncovered, a huge decant project swung into action to empty the building of resources to locate pupils and staff elsewhere.

Falkirk Council’s chief executive Kenneth Lawrie has also asked for a detailed inquiry into the defects, as well as schools of similar construction and “built in the same era” being surveyed “as a precaution”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.