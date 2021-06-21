Larbert school pupils set up campaign to tackle litter and dog faeces problem

Youngsters in P5L at Kinnaird Primary School are seeking support for their attempt to tackle the “repellent” issue – having counted 47 tied and discarded poo bags during a litter pick in the area.

The classmates have mapped the locations of nearby bins and designed posters, displayed through QR codes, on upcycled milk bottle bag dispensers which are placed on paths around the school.

The environmentally focused pupils have also come up with their own slogan: “Bag it, tie it, bin it! To be fantastic, don’t litter with poo bag plastic!”

Kinnaird Primary School's P5L class, led by Ms Caryll Jack, has launched a campaign designed to tackle littering and an issue with tied and discarded bags of dog faeces in the Larbert area. Picture: Michael Gillen.

In a letter to The Falkirk Herald, the class wrote: “During a walk to survey the litter around our area, we were disgusted to notice a large number of litter and bagged dog faeces lying around.

“We don’t understand why people are making the effort to pick up the waste and tying it but not making the effort to put it in the bin. We find the piles of filled bags repellent and visitors to this area would do so too.

“Surely, adding plastic to the pollution just increases the problem in areas where dogs are walked frequently? Furthermore, we believe this behaviour has a negative effect on our community.

Kinnaird Primary School pupils Jorgie Robertson and Jack Lamont, both aged nine, display information about P5L's campaign on litter. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Firstly, this might hurt animals because they could get caught in the bag or get sick and die. Secondly, small children may think it’s chocolate and pick it up and eat it. They could get very sick too.

“In addition, this is really bad for the eco system and bad for the environment. It’s even bad for the population too.

“However, given the number of new dogs purchased by families during lockdown, we are certain that this problem must be happening in other parts of the local area.

“For this reason, we would like to ask for your help to persuade dog owners to not only bag the waste from their dogs, but to put the filled bags into bins.

“We think we need some more dog waste bins so we are writing to the council too.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.