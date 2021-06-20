Falkirk property: Beautiful modern 3-bedroom detached bungalow with stunning landscaped gardens and fantastic views

Set on one level, this beautiful home comprises large reception hallway, WC, spacious living room, dining room, fabulous kitchen, utility room, master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and modern en-suite shower room, a further two well-proportioned double bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, and a truly stunning family bathroom with four-piece suite.

Externally, to the front the property has a large monoblock driveway, detached double garage and lawn, while there are gardens to the side and rear, which incorporate lawn, patio, stoned planting areas and a superb high decking area with modern glass balustrade to enjoy the fantastic views across the Forth Valley.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £324,000, more details can be found HERE.

