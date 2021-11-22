Graeme High School pupils spruce up iconic Falkirk district-made phone box with pop art display

Pupils at Graeme High School in Falkirk have installed a colourful pop art display in the Antonine K6 – originally built by Carron Ironworks –in Callendar Park.

Art teacher Katie Avey led the project, the results of which can be found inside the phone box beside Paterson Tower.

In June, three Carron Ironworks’ phone boxes were turned into ‘time kiosks’ to form part of an Iron Trail devised to remind passers-by of the area’s proud past.

S1 and S2 pupils at Graeme High School have created a pop art display in the Antonine K6 phone box originally made by Carron Ironworks. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Having become one of the most recognisable symbols of 20th century Britain, the last few existing red phone boxes were saved by Falkirk Made Friends (FMF) in 2020.

FMF’s restored boxes can be found at Ladysmill Bridge in Falkirk, Callendar Park and King Street, Stenhousemuir.

Duncan Comrie, FMF secretary, said: “The display created by the Graeme High School art club students adds an exciting new visual drama to the reuse of the former pay phone kiosk.

“Two sides of the kiosk have been filled with colourful pop art-inspired images. Pop art, as used by Andy Warhol, is concerned with seeing fresh, creative imagination in everyday objects and situations.

“In response to the FMF challenge to capture cultural significance, the students have used art to charm by depicting a soaring high flat skyscraper, full of positive energy and drama.

“On the door side, the windows are filled with marvellous collage prints of domestic objects, including telephones, cookers, frying pans, an iron and a hot pot which symbolises an art recipe of many tasty flavours.

“Many of these domestic products were made in the Falkirk area by the Ironheart foundries.

“This is the second regeneration of a Carron Company phone box with a new purpose: an Iron Trail Time Kiosk, celebrating the contribution the Ironheart foundries made to improving public health.

“Over 250 years, the Ironheart foundries continually developed better cookers, stoves, hot water boilers, kitchen ranges, baths, sinks, water and sanitation drainage.

“The Antonine K6 is named to reconnect with another much earlier form of communication, the Roman Wall.

“Also included in the time kiosk is Carron Company’s Latin motto: Esto Perpetua. Falkirk Made Friends hopes the display adds new meaning and purpose to Carron Company’s aim to live forever.”

