Forth Valley College students' designs are a big hit at Hampden awards
NC Creative industries Graphic Design students Dawid Rola, 19, and Rae Bond, 18, took part in the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) poster competition and took the top two places in their category.
The final awards event, which took place in Glasgow’s Hampden Park, saw Dawid, from Tullibody, win the college category and Rae, from Falkirk, come a close second from over 3000 entries.
Hampden Park offered an amazing backdrop for the finalists, who were able to take part in a tour of the stadium and enjoy some fun football activities before the
ceremony.
FVC visual communication lecturer Kirsteen Wright said: “All the students from Forth Valley College who entered showed amazing graphic design skills and it’s going to be interesting to watch them develop more as they progress in their studies."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.