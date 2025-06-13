Forth Valley College students' designs are a big hit at Hampden awards

Two Forth Valley College (FVC) graphic design students came first in second in a national poster competition of the Show Racism the Red Card campagin.

NC Creative industries Graphic Design students Dawid Rola, 19, and Rae Bond, 18, took part in the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) poster competition and took the top two places in their category.

The final awards event, which took place in Glasgow’s Hampden Park, saw Dawid, from Tullibody, win the college category and Rae, from Falkirk, come a close second from over 3000 entries.

Hampden Park offered an amazing backdrop for the finalists, who were able to take part in a tour of the stadium and enjoy some fun football activities before the

FVC student Dawid Rola, 19, took home first prize at Hampden (Picture: Submitted)

ceremony.

FVC visual communication lecturer Kirsteen Wright said: “All the students from Forth Valley College who entered showed amazing graphic design skills and it’s going to be interesting to watch them develop more as they progress in their studies."

