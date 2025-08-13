Falkirk twins join hundreds of youngsters starting school

Pupils across the district head to the classroom today as school’s return for the new session.

While for many it will be a chance to meet up with friends after the summer holidays and get to know their teacher, for hundreds of others it will be a whole new experience as they start school for the first time.

With that comes lots of excitement – and for some a little nerves – as four and five-year-olds head into primary one.

In the Ure household in Bainsford there’s twice the excitement as twins Harry and Franky put on their smart uniform and head to St Francis Xavier's Primary School.

Twins Harry, left, and Franky Ure are looking forward to starting primary one at St Francis Xavier's Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

We’ve followed the youngsters and their family from their birth on March 27, 2020 when they were amongst the district’s first babies born in lockdown.

Now they take another huge step as they start school.

However, having attended the school’s nursery class for the last two years, the youngsters have been getting used to the idea of moving into the primary classroom.

Mum Vicky said: "They can’t wait and every day I dropped them off for nursery, they said that they want to be in the bigger, P1 playground.”

The Ure family are ready for first day at school, left to right, dad Paul, Harry, Franky and mum Vicky. Pic: Michael Gillen

But for mum and dad Paul, it’s a different story as don’t want their youngsters to grow up too fast.

Vicky, who had been manager of the Star Inn pub in Grahams Road, Falkirk before their birth, spent the first two years at home with them due to lockdown. “Perhaps after spending so much time with them, I’m a little reluctant to let them go,” she admitted.

She is now loving her new job as a carer with Falkirk Council, while Paul, who had worked as a call handler in Larbert when they were born is now the area sales manager for Mascot Workwear.

Also waving the boys off to school today will be doting big sister Samantha.

Although the twins will be in the same class, their mum says they will both stand out with their different personalities.

She said: “They may be twins but they are two very different little boys. Franky is a big boy and looks older than five. He loves animals, music and is very social: he’ll blether to anyone. Whereas Harry is a little shy, quieter and likes more technical things. He loves to spend time on his tablet or computer.”

Here’s hoping Harry, Franky and all the youngsters starting school have a great experience.