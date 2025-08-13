Four sets of twins start P1 at Falkirk area school

The teachers at Carronshore Primary School could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing double when they returned to the classroom today.

For the primary one intake has FOUR sets of twins joining the school roll.

Smartly dressed in the uniform of gold and black, the eight youngsters are all excited to be in the Kincardine Road school – and even more delighted to be singled out for a special photo-shoot.

Joining the primary one class are Callan Mason and Aria Mason; Eloise Reid and Hallie Reid; Duncan Campbell and Gregor Campbell, and Mason Porter and Sophie Porter.

Carronshore Primary School have four sets of twins starting primary one left to right:; Callan Mason and Aria Mason; Eloise Reid and Hallie Reid; Duncan Campbell and Gregor Campbell: and Mason Porter and Sophie Porter. Pic: Michael Gillen

All the children are five years old.

The school believe this is the most sets of twins they have ever had join the school in the P1 intake.

With only 37 new starters this session and eight of them twins, it could have been a headache for the class teacher – but thankfully none of them are identical.