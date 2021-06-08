Falkirk school chosen to launch Scottish Government's climate emergency campaign

Pupils from Bantaskin Primary teamed up with Forth Environment Link (FEL) as part of the Scottish Government’s Let’s do Net Zero initiative to call for collective action.

Highlighting the benefits a net zero society will bring for our economy, health and environment, the campaign comes as Glasgow prepares to host the COP26 UN climate change conference this year.

It also aims to raise greater awareness of the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, and the transformation that is required across all corners of our economy and society in order to end Scotland’s contribution to climate change.

Bantaskin Primary pupils Lewis Russell and Aimee Bygrave with Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Clara Walker of FEL. Contributed.

The campaign will provide information and resources to help support the choices and decisions we can all take to help reduce emissions whilst improving our health and well-being.

The achievements of communities, businesses and organisations who have already taken action to reduce emissions and introduce more environmentally sustainable practices will also be showcased.

Figures show at least three quarters of the Scottish public agree that action on climate change must be taken now, while under a quarter consider themselves knowledgeable about the consequences of failing to act.

Scotland is already committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and record capital investment of £1.9 billion will be spent on low-carbon projects in 2021/22 to tackle climate change and create good green jobs.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said: “Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to declare a climate emergency and we are wholly committed to ending our contribution to climate change, definitively, by 2045.

“We can be proud that we have already halved our greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, but the second half of the journey to becoming a net zero nation will be far more challenging and require everyone to play their part.

“Climate change is the greatest threat facing the world’s population. It’s not a distant, far away problem. We’re already seeing the impact here in Scotland.

“The journey to net zero will transform every aspect of our lives: how we live, how we work, how we travel.

“2021 is a vital year for climate action and COP26 in Glasgow puts Scotland centre stage. We’ll demonstrate the climate action Scotland is taking, the ways in which we put people and well-being at the heart of all we do and how our Scottish values underpin our place in the world.

“The time for action is now. It is the people living on this planet, at this moment, who can secure the future of our climate for the next generations.”

FEL helps communities across Forth Valley live more sustainably, supporting the Scottish Government’s net zero target and ambition for 20-minute neighbourhoods where most of people's daily needs can be met within a short walk or cycle.

Clara Walker, FEL executive director, said: “We’re helping build the infrastructure for a greener Scotland with our public bike share schemes, community food growing projects and reuse and repair programmes.

“Tackling climate change head on with targeted, practical solutions that support the most vulnerable people in our communities and helping build resilience for times of crisis.”

