Study launching in Forth Valley to find solutions to tackle food poverty

The research project will be run by Forth Environment Link (FEL), in partnership with NHS Forth Valley, with the aim of tackling food poverty, diet-related ill health and access to affordable, healthy food.

FEL’s initiative will bring people and organisations together to devise and develop long-term actions that improve the region’s food system.

Emily Harvey, FEL development manager, said: “We’re looking to get a better understanding of the issues and challenges facing our local food system.

Michael Matheson MSP; Clara Walker, FEL executive director; Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre manager and Emily Harvey, FEL food, growing and circular economy development manager. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“We want to hear from organisations involved in food projects, as well as community groups, businesses and individuals with an interest in tackling food poverty and in making our food systems fairer and more sustainable.

“This research is incredibly important as it will help us to plan and work together on improving access to food in our region so that it is fair for all and as climate-friendly as possible.

“We’ll also be looking at how we can make our food system more resilient in times of crisis. Covid-19 has thrown food inequalities into sharp focus.”

Dr Rhonda Archibald, NHS Forth Valley health improvement (nutrition) lead, said: “It has been inspiring to see the relentless efforts of communities and partners, particularly throughout the pandemic, in helping local people access nourishing food in coordinated, and very considerate, ways.

“The work will help to inform the collective next steps in supporting dignified and sustainable access to local, affordable, good quality, nutritious food.

“We look forward to supporting this as part of our refreshed health improvement strategy, A Resilient Forth Valley.”

Forth Environment Link will be hosting three online sessions as part of the research.

A Falkirk Good Food Conversation will take place on June 2, 3-5pm. Click here to book.

The Stirling Good Food Conversation will then be held on June 3, 10am-12pm. Book here.

A Clackmannanshire Good Food Conversation will run on June 10, 2-4pm. Book here.

The outcomes of the study will be presented online at Forth Valley Food Summit on June 16. To attend the event, click here.

