Bo'ness welcomes film crew to town

The Anchor Tavern, in North Street, will also star in Rage, a new GAW Films production.

Filming from the afternoon right through into the night, the crew and actors, which include Gary A Wales as “Alex” (Game of Thrones, 2Late, Love Bites), Lara Fullerton as “Courtney”, Paul Lapsley as “bar bouncer Ryan” (River City, Trained to Kill), Rosie Steel as “Sergeant King” (Seagull, Blood, and Bones), will be bringing the story to life of a seemingly normal family man on a date night with his partner, when things turn nasty after he takes a mix of drugs and booze.

A spokesperson for GAW Films, an independent film production company founded in 2017 by Gary A Wales, stated the film shoot will include temporary road closures, intermittent traffic interruptions, alterations to the neighbourhood, costumed cast members.

Local karate star and actor Paul Lapsley will be filming scenes in Bo'ness for a new movie entitled Rage

There will also be controlled special effects.

Filming had originally been earmarked to take place at The Ellwyn Bar in Grangemouth, but the producers decided to move the location to the Anchor Tavern.

Gary said: "The scenes being filmed at bar are the engagement meal and drink between the couple, before the man ‘Alex’ takes an assortment of drugs in the bathroom and is physically thrown out into the street, where you see them jumping into a taxi.”