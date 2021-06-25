Falkirk area schools share pride after registering their own tartans

Although the Scotland football team has crashed out of Euro 2020, national pride remains sky-high across the country and Larbert High School and Bo’ness Academy were thrilled to learn their designs had been officially recorded by The Scottish Register of Tartans.

The registrations, confirmed this month, mean the former is finally able to lay claim to a tartan its pupils first designed in 2015 to mark the school's 130th anniversary.

Prepared for weaving by Lochcarron of Scotland, Larbert High’s tartan comprises blues to represent the main colour of the school uniform and the nearby River Carron.

Larbert High School has registered the tartan its pupils first developed in 2015. Pictured: Jodie Kerr, 15, S4; Cameron Simmons, 16, S5; Heather Cowie, 15, S5; Campbell Mackay, 16, S5; Cayleigh Young, 16, S5; Niamh Robertson-Jack, 15, S5; Lucas Grieve, 17, S6; and Ela Sinclair, 16, S5. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The water from the Carron was used to power the blast furnaces of Carron Company, the ironworks first established in 1758 close to the site of the secondary.

The steel and charcoal grey in the tartan further depict Larbert’s rich industrial heritage.

Jon Reid, Larbert High headteacher, said: “The tartan was originally designed as part of a pupil competition in 2015 but was only registered this week.

Larbert High S5 pupils Heather Cowie displays the school's newly registered tartan. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Pupils submitted entries which were then put to a public vote and the attached design was the winner. Our pupils travelled to the world-famous Lochcarron of Scotland where they viewed the design being weaved into wool scarves.

“The mill is about to manufacture us a batch of ties. We’ll give all of our S6 pupils one of these special ties as their rite of passage into S6, replacing their current tie and in recognition of their status as the most senior pupils in the school; something for them to hopefully treasure for years to come as they really are rather nice!”

The tartan which now belongs to Bo’ness Academy originates from January 1, 2014 and was designed by Andrew Brookes and Lochcarron of Scotland.

Featuring darker shades and white, green, yellow and red markings, the tartan was created as a nod to the school’s values and heritage.

It also draws on the unique colours associated with the school and the surrounding area and is “intended to reflect the school’s personality and culture”, notes The Scottish Register of Tartans.

Visit tartanregister.gov.uk/index for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.