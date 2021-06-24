The discount supermarket is looking at a possible second store in Denny, Polmont and Stenhousemuir

The developments form part of the discounter’s ambitious plans to have 1,000 stores throughout the UK by the end of 2023.

Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion – and it is calling on landowners with suitable locations to get in touch.

Lidl

The sites have to be prominent, easily accessible, and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.

There are towns that will be new for Lidl and in some places, the potential to even double our sites.

"We look forward to opening new stores in the coming months and years and becoming part of local communities.”

