Falkirk area high school hit with COVID-19 outbreak on second last day of term

Bo’ness Academy, which currently has a student roll of around 750, now has “a number of pupils” who have been forced to self isolate.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “NHS Test and Protect team are carrying out COVID-19 contact tracing at Bo’ness Academy.”

Bo'ness Academy, in Gauze Road, Bo'ness

The Gauze Road school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in November last year.

