Falkirk area high school hit with COVID-19 outbreak on second last day of term
Pupils are now self-isolating after a Falkirk area school had people test positive for coronavirus just as it was about to break up for summer.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:40 pm
Bo’ness Academy, which currently has a student roll of around 750, now has “a number of pupils” who have been forced to self isolate.
A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “NHS Test and Protect team are carrying out COVID-19 contact tracing at Bo’ness Academy.”
The Gauze Road school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in November last year.